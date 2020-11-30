High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- The Predicament has released their preseason Iowa High School Rankings, and Gable Porter of Underwood and Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz are both atop their respective weight classes.

Check out the complete list of area teams and wrestlers that are ranked to open the year. Find the preseason rankings linked here.

CLASS 1A 

TEAM

3. Logan-Magnolia

8. Underwood

9. Mount Ayr

INDIVIDUAL

106 lbs: 2. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr; 6. Dalton Ervin, Moravia; 7. Jacob Downey, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley

113 lbs: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 7. John Schroder, Riverside

120 lbs: 4. Jace Rose, Riverside; 6. Elliott Cooney, Nodaway Valley; 9. Jarryn Stephns, East Union

126 lbs: 3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 8. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr; 10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia

132 lbs: 2. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia

138 lbs: 2. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 8. Nolan Moore, Riverside

145 lbs: 5. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr; 8. Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley

152 lbs: 1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr; 5. Connor Golston, Moravia

160 lbs: 9. Jackson Wray, East Mills

170 lbs: 7. Cael McLaren, St. Albert; 9. Denver Pauley, AHSTW; 10. Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren

182 lbs: 9. Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard

195 lbs: 8. Dalton Calkins, Southwest Valley; 9. Corey Coleman, Treynor

220 lbs: 3. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley; 10. Chris Gardner

285 lbs: 4. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox; 7. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley

CLASS 2A 

TEAM

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

INDIVIDUAL 

120 lbs: 9. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

126 lbs: 5. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 8. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM

145 lbs: 2. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic; 10. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic

152 lbs: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

160 lbs: 9. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic

170 lbs: 6. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic

182 lbs: 3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston; 10. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood

195 lbs: 4. Jesse Schwery, Harlan; 8. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur

220 lbs: 3. Crew Howard, Clarinda

CLASS 3A 

INDIVIDUAL

126 lbs: 9. Nick Walters, Sioux City North

220 lbs: 5. Colton Hoag, LeMars

