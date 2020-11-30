(KMAland) -- The Predicament has released their preseason Iowa High School Rankings, and Gable Porter of Underwood and Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz are both atop their respective weight classes.
Check out the complete list of area teams and wrestlers that are ranked to open the year. Find the preseason rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
TEAM
3. Logan-Magnolia
8. Underwood
9. Mount Ayr
INDIVIDUAL
106 lbs: 2. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr; 6. Dalton Ervin, Moravia; 7. Jacob Downey, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley
113 lbs: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 7. John Schroder, Riverside
120 lbs: 4. Jace Rose, Riverside; 6. Elliott Cooney, Nodaway Valley; 9. Jarryn Stephns, East Union
126 lbs: 3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 8. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr; 10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia
132 lbs: 2. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia
138 lbs: 2. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 8. Nolan Moore, Riverside
145 lbs: 5. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr; 8. Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley
152 lbs: 1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr; 5. Connor Golston, Moravia
160 lbs: 9. Jackson Wray, East Mills
170 lbs: 7. Cael McLaren, St. Albert; 9. Denver Pauley, AHSTW; 10. Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren
182 lbs: 9. Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard
195 lbs: 8. Dalton Calkins, Southwest Valley; 9. Corey Coleman, Treynor
220 lbs: 3. Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley; 10. Chris Gardner
285 lbs: 4. Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox; 7. Connor Murray, Missouri Valley
CLASS 2A
TEAM
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
INDIVIDUAL
120 lbs: 9. Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
126 lbs: 5. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 8. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM
145 lbs: 2. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic; 10. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic
152 lbs: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160 lbs: 9. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic
170 lbs: 6. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic
182 lbs: 3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston; 10. Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood
195 lbs: 4. Jesse Schwery, Harlan; 8. Tegan Carson, Central Decatur
220 lbs: 3. Crew Howard, Clarinda
CLASS 3A
INDIVIDUAL
126 lbs: 9. Nick Walters, Sioux City North
220 lbs: 5. Colton Hoag, LeMars