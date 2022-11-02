(Underwood) -- As Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin preps for the biggest game of his career, he's coming off arguably the best performance of his career.
The reigning KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year spun the pigskin for 410 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles' 62-14 rout of ACGC, putting Underwood one win from their first UNI-Dome appearance in two decades.
"The receivers were just making plays," Ravlin said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "There were a couple of passes where I threw a ball down the line to Jack (Vanfossan), and he took it. I threw a hitch to Easton Robertson. He turned around, broke a couple of tackles and went for a 40-yard touchdown."
Ravlin saved his last season as Underwood's signal-caller for the best. He's completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,214 yards and 30 touchdowns. He leads Class 1A in yards and passing touchdowns. His 36 total touchdowns also lead Class 1A.
Ravlin has been a three-year starter for the Eagles and has set numbers that will be tough to top by future Underwood quarterbacks. He's completed 61.6% of his career passes for 6,428 yards and 77 touchdowns while adding 1,226 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
"I'm maintaining confidence," he said. "I wasn't having the best games at the beginning of the season, but I'm staying confident and trusting the coaches. I just go out there and do my job."
The Eagles have been a well-oiled machine this year, averaging 54.6 points and 441.7 yards per game.
"We like running the ball and passing it," Ravlin said. "Our line is doing a great job blocking and opening up holes."
Underwood's focus through their 10 wins -- by an average of 44 points per game -- has been evident.
"We always try to take it one week at a time," he said. "I think we've done that. We're eager for the challenge of this week."
This week's challenge is Pella Christian, who comes in at 9-1.
"They're in the quarterfinals for a reason," Ravlin said. "They have athletes across the board. It should be a good matchup."
Underwood's quarterfinal clash with Pella Christian is the third consecutive quarterfinal trip for the Eagles.
Losses to Van Meter and West Sioux in the past two years motivate Ravlin and his teammates coming into Friday night.
"Having been there the last two years takes weight off our shoulders," he said. "We know we can go and compete."
To send the Eagles to their first Cedar Falls trip since 2002, Ravlin knows the pressure is on him to perform.
"The last two years, I don't think I've passed very well," he said. "Hopefully, we can make plays and get the ground game started early."
Nick Stavas and John Tiarks have the call of Pella Christian/Underwood on the KMAX-Stream Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Ravlin.