(KMAland) -- Officials with Class 1A District 8 have released their yearly awards.
Underwood's Alex Ravlin and Kuemper Catholic's DJ Vonnahme were named Offensive Player of the Year while Kuemper's Will Healy was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.
Karson Elwood (Treynor) claimed Special Teams Player of the Year, and Underwood's Thomas Huneke was named the Lineman of the Year. Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen received the District Coach of the Year honor.
Underwood led the first-team lineup with six choices: Ravlin (QB), Maddox Nelson (RB), Huneke (DL), Mason Boothby (DB), Graham Jensen (LB) and Walter Ausdemore (OL).
Kuemper had five on the first team: Vonnahme (QB), Evan Adams (OL), Healy (DL), Chris Mohr (LB) and Tommy Fitzsimmons (K). Treynor's Kyle Moss (LB), Kayden Dirks (QB), Elwood (WR) and Jace Tams (DB) were also first team nods.
Second-team selections went to Underwood's Jack Vanfossan (LB) and Josh Ravlin (WR), Kuemper's Trevor Rial (WR) and Logan Sibenaller (Utility) and Treynor's Caden Hill (DL) and Jacob Pote (LB).
View the full release here.
