Alex Ravlin Quarterfinals

Underwood QB Alex Ravlin

(KMAland) -- Officials with Class 1A District 8 have released their yearly awards. 

Underwood's Alex Ravlin and Kuemper Catholic's DJ Vonnahme were named Offensive Player of the Year while Kuemper's Will Healy was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year. 

Karson Elwood (Treynor) claimed Special Teams Player of the Year, and Underwood's Thomas Huneke was named the Lineman of the Year. Underwood's Nate Mechaelsen received the District Coach of the Year honor. 

Underwood led the first-team lineup with six choices: Ravlin (QB), Maddox Nelson (RB), Huneke (DL), Mason Boothby (DB), Graham Jensen (LB) and Walter Ausdemore (OL). 

Kuemper had five on the first team: Vonnahme (QB), Evan Adams (OL), Healy (DL), Chris Mohr (LB) and Tommy Fitzsimmons (K). Treynor's Kyle Moss (LB), Kayden Dirks (QB), Elwood (WR) and Jace Tams (DB) were also first team nods.

Second-team selections went to Underwood's Jack Vanfossan (LB) and Josh Ravlin (WR), Kuemper's Trevor Rial (WR) and Logan Sibenaller (Utility) and Treynor's Caden Hill (DL) and Jacob Pote (LB). 

View the full release here. 

Download PDF Class 1A District 8 All District Teams.pdf

PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS 

Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball

Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball

Missouri River Conference Volleyball

Corner Conference Volleyball

275 Conference Volleyball & Football

Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball

Class 8-Player District 10 Football

Class 2A District 8 Football

Midland Empire Conference Softball

Class 8-Player District 8 Football

Class 4A District 1 Football

Western Iowa Conference Volleyball

Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball

Midland Empire Conference Volleyball

Class A District 7 Football

Bluegrass Conference Volleyball

Pioneer Conference Volleyball

Class 3A District 1 Football

Class 8-Player District 9 Football

Class A District 8 Football

Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball

Nebraska Class C-1 District 1 Football

Trailblazer Conference Volleyball

Class 8-Player District 7 Football

Midland Empire Conference Boys Soccer

 
 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.