(KMAland) -- Several area track and cross country coaches were honored this past weekend by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Underwood’s Tyler Ridder was tabbed the Class 2A Boys State Coach of the Year from the 2021 track and field season, and Creston’s Steve Birchard picked up Assistant Boys Coach of the Year.
Treynor’s Jeff Koenck was named a 2A Boys At-Large Coach of the Year, and Tri-Center’s Amy Wingert was a 1A Girls At-Large Coach of the Year.
In cross country, Logan-Magnolia’s Kelli Kersten (1A girls), Woodbine’s James Smith (1A girls) and Reece Tedford of Central Decatur (1A boys) were all picked as at-large coach of the year winners.