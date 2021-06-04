(Underwood) -- A complete three-day performance lifted Underwood to their first track and field team championship last month. Today, we honor their head coach Tyler Ridder as our KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year.
The Eagles put up 66 points to edge past Treynor’s 60 and claimed the 2A crown, putting a stamp on it with the program’s first relay title in the 4x400.
“It’s been awesome for our boys,” Coach Ridder said. “Initially, it didn’t really sink in, but with past athletes and community members reaching out it’s an awesome feeling to have.”
This year’s state championship story begins one spring ago when the Eagles were stripped of the opportunity to chase a title that they felt could have been theirs.
“It was tough on everybody,” Ridder said. “We really felt like we had a team to win a state title last year. We lost three guys from that team that were phenomenal. We really thought with their leadership and the guys that won it this year that we could compete for it. We took that into this season that we could still win the title. Just missing that season, how much more we wanted this year.”
The KMAland Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year Brayden Wollan – a senior – provided a big boost with state titles in the 200 and 400 and a runner-up finish in the 100.
“One of the big goals was for him to win the 400 at state,” Ridder said. “We weren’t sure how much his speed increased (from 2019). Timing his 40s, we knew it increased a lot, but we just weren’t sure if he could go compete in the 100 and 200. Turns out (he could).”
Other standout performances were aplenty. Senior Chris Gardner’s third-place finish in the shot put was a surprise and a huge lift for the Eagles.
“That was massive,” Ridder said. “The goal was for him to go get us some points. When he goes out and throws 52 feet, he improved by three feet. He’d never thrown over 50 feet before and every single one of his throws were over 50 feet. Being on a Thursday, I think it kind of set the tone for the meet.”
It’s hard to ignore all that junior Scott Pearson brought to the table throughout the three-day stretch. Pearson finished second in the 800, led off the 4x400 champion and anchored the runner-up distance medley and third-place 4x800.
“Kind of in the shadow of Brayden a little bit,” Ridder said, “but Scotty had one heck of a meet as well. The d-med he got the baton in seventh and ended us up in second. The huge race was the open 800 on Saturday. Him getting those eight points for us was massive.”
Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten captured a trio of medals on the Eagles’ standout relays while Collin Brandt and Josh Ravlin each tout one medal from the distance medley and 4x800, respectively.
Western Iowa Conference rival Treynor arguably entered the weekend as the favorite to claim the 2A championship. However, as things started to play out, the possibility of stealing the crown became more and more available to Ridder’s team.
“We got to compete with (Treynor) a lot throughout the season,” Ridder said. “I think that helped both of us at state. Our main goal was to run and throw as well as we can. If we score 50 points, and it’s not good enough to win it then it is what it is. We just wanted to perform at our best.
“Our boys stepped up more than maybe we were expecting. Scoring 66 points, I did not have us projected that high at all. I think it just tells a lot about the boys and how they stepped up in the moment. The moment wasn’t too big for them, and they went out and competed.”
In previous years, KMA Sports split the coaching award into two, making Ridder the first sole winner of the KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year. Listen to the full interview from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND TRACK & FIELD COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: James Cairney, St. Albert (Boys) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (Girls)
2018: Alan Jenkins, Atlantic (Boys) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (Girls)