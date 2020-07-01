(Underwood) -- Underwood wrestling coach Joe Stephens has been named the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame's Bob Siddens High School Excellence Award recipient.
The award is presented annually to a wrestling coach who exemplifies the standards that were set by Siddens -- who coached at Waterloo West.
Stephens has served as the head coach at Underwood since 2010 and has led the Eagles to eight top 10 finishes, five top five finishes and has coached seven individual state champions.
Stephens will be recognized for this award on August 22nd at the Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.