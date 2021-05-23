(Des Moines ) -- The final day of the 2021 State Track & Field Championships featured 11 KMAland champions, 23 top-threes, 43 top-fives, 67 medals, a team title and a pair of four-time champions.
GIRLS CLASS 1A: Pogge goes 4-for-4
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge followed through with her promise and delivered her third and fourth state championships on the final day of her accomplished high school career.
"I said I wanted four, so I went and got it," Pogge said. "It hasn't (sunk in), but it feels amazing."
The Wichita State commit followed her championship performances in the 3000 (Thursday) and distance medley (Friday) with wins in the 800 (2:19.20) and 1500 (4:56.68).
Pogge's grand finale -- the 1500 -- came in a downpour, but the senior made a late-race pass of Addison Parrott (Danville) and cruised down the stretch to conclude a perfect week.
"I don't like running in rain," she said. "The track had puddles, and the corners were terrible. I stayed behind, and the last 200, I went for it."
Pogge's stellar week in Des Moines scored 40 points for the Trojans, good enough for third in the team standings behind Madrid and South O'Brien.
Mount Ayr junior Adalyn Reynolds closed her meet with her second, third and fourth medals of the week.
Reynolds finished third in the 200 (26.52), fifth in the 100 (13.13) and joined Maddie Stewart, Kaylie Shields and Payten Lambert in the sixth-place finishing sprint medley (1:53.05).
"I couldn't have asked for anything else," she said. "Getting up here and being able to medal is everything I could have asked for and more. The competition is amazing. I'm just grateful for the chance."
Ar-We-Va's shuttle hurdle relay quartet of Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman and Kora Obrecht -- all sophomores -- earned a fourth-place finish with a run of 1:10.05. The Rockets' fourth-place showing comes after having to qualify for state on time because of a district loss to Riverside, who finished eighth.
"I think we did well today," Ragaller said. "We are proving to everybody that we can keep getting better."
The Rockets were one of three KMAland relays to take fourth on Saturday. Audubon's Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen did so in the 4x400 while Nodaway Valley's sprint medley team of Jena Yonker, Annika Nelson, Emma Lundy and Maddax DeVault finished fourth in 1:52.77
When Nodaway Valley crossed the finish line, the emotions were bittersweet for Yonker, the quartet's only senior.
"Riding with these girls," she said, "I'm really proud of them."
DeVault wasn't done with the medals, rushing to a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (16.09)
"I'm proud of myself," she said. "I had bigger expectations, but not every day is your best. I'm thankful for the opportunity."
DeVault wasn't the only speedster from the Pride of Iowa Conference to garner a fifth-place medal. Wayne's Reese Brown captured hers in the 200 (27.02).
"The adrenaline and intensity is insane," Brown said about racing for a state championship. "It's a feeling you can't describe. I got out of the blocks good and had a good start. My time wasn't where I wanted it to be, but I got fifth, so I can't complain."
Courtney Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia) took fifth in the 1500 (5:08.33).
Other medalist efforts from Class 1A included Riverside's 4x100 (sixth), shuttle hurdle (eighth) and 4x400 (eighth). Lydia Erickson and Veronica Andrusyshyn finished eighth in the 200 and 100 for the Bulldogs as well.
CAM's shuttle hurdle relay rounded out the 1A medalists with a seventh-place showing.
Full interviews with Pogge, Reynolds, Ar-We-Va's shuttle hurdle team, Nodaway Valley's sprint medley squad, DeVault and Brown can be found below
BOYS CLASS 1A: Daniel and Kock earn runner-up finishes
The only KMAland top-two finishes in the 1A Boys field on Saturday belong to the Rolling Valley Conference in Glidden-Ralston's Brigham Daniel and Ar-We'Va's Cooper Kock.
Daniel earned his bronze medal in the 200, tallying a 22.48 after posting a fifth-place finish in the 100 (11.31).
"I feel like I ran really good and showed people what I could do," Daniel said. "I showed them I have speed. I had high expectations from the start, that pushed me."
As for Kock, his district showing pushed him to a runner-up showing in the 110 hurdles. Kock churned a 15.16 and edged West Monona's Brad Bellis, who beat Kock at districts.
"I'm glad to run and place the way I did," he said. "I worked really hard in practice. In prelims, he beat me. I wasn't going to let him beat me three times. I just had to get to the first hurdle."
St. Albert's foursome of Greg Fagan, Brendan Monahan, Keaton Barnes and Sam Rallis concluded KMAland action with a bronze performance in the 4x400 in 3:29.34.
"It's awesome to finish the season here," Monahan said.
"I don't think any of us thought about this," Rallis said. "To get third in this means a lot. We couldn't be any prouder."
Rallis, Fagan and Monahan joined DJ Weilage to take sixth in the sprint medley, too.
CAM's shuttle hurdle quartet of Sam Foreman, Jack Follman, Cale Maas and Connor McKee cracked the top three in a time of 1:00.76.
"We came out there, ran our race and came out with third," McKee said. "We can't complain."
IKM-Manning's Quentin Dreyer cracked the top four in the Boys 1600 with a fourth-place showing in 4:34.13.
Mount Ayr freshman Ryce Reynolds' maiden voyage to the state track meet ended with a pair of fifth-place medals in the 200 (1:56.57) and 4x400 with teammates Erik Trujillo, Adler Shay and Trae Ehlen (3:30.30)
"I'm more than happy," he said. "I was in the slow heat (during the 800). I knew I had to push myself and make the fast heat nervous."
Audubon's Gavin Smith was seventh in the 110 hurdles and contributed to the Wheelers' eighth-place 4x100 squad. Martensdale-St. Marys took eighth in the sprint medley.
Full interviews with Daniel, Kock, the CAM shuttle hurdle, St. Albert 4x400 and Reynolds are available below.
GIRLS CLASS 2A: Humphrey & Hartley lead the way
Sophomores Aliyah Humphrey (Underwood) and Mayson Hartley (Clarinda) shined bright on the final day of their rookie season at the Blue Oval.
Humphrey's stellar showing came in the 800, where she placed third. It was her second medal of the meet.
"It feels really good," she said. "In the open 400, I didn't do what I wanted to do. I got thrown into the 800 late. I'm excited to get back and work next year."
Hartley shaved 12 seconds off her personal record and finally eclipsed a 1500-meter time of fewer than five minutes. Her 4:57.09 showing was good enough for sixth.
"This whole season, I've tried to work to improve my times," she said. "I knew I was right on it and had to push that last lap."
AHSTW's Holly Hoepner also finished sixth, doing so in the 110 hurdles.
Treynor tallied a pair of sixth-place finishes in relay action. The sprint medley team of Jozie Lewis, Keelea Navara, Lillia Williams and Rachel Kinsella kicked off Saturday's action by tallying a 1:51.67.
"Our goal was to medal," Kinsella said. "We enjoyed having the morning (session). We went out here, warmed up, said a quick prayer and went as hard as we could."
Williams joined Carissa Spanier, Rachael Phelps and Aubree James in the shuttle hurdle.
Full interviews with Humphrey, Hartley and Treynor's sprint medley can be viewed below.
BOYS CLASS 2A: Underwood holds off Treynor in epic battle for first team title in school history
Two schools in the same conference and county, separated by 17 miles, battled down to the wire for the Class 2A team title. In the end, the trophy went to Underwood for the first time in school history.
"I'm so proud of our boys," Coach Tyler Ridder said. "They just stepped up like crazy. In almost all of our events, we stepped up and finished either at or higher than we expected to."
The fierce Western Iowa Conference schools traded the points lead throughout the day, but Underwood held a four-point advantage heading into the finale -- the 4x400.
Both squads were neck-and-neck heading into the final anchor, but Underwood's Brayden Wollan came through and guided the relay, along with his teammates Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten.
"We came into the season with the expectations to win a state title," Patten said. "It's amazing that we came out on top."
Wollan's masterful anchor was the finishing touch of an impressive week. The senior also won the 200 on Saturday and took second in the 100.
"It's such a cool feeling to win," he said after his 200 title. "I think I started well."
"He stepped up," Ridder said. "He ran amazing. I'm so happy for him and what he did."
Pearson snagged eight massive points for the Eagles in the 800 when he took home runner-up honors.
Treynor fell six points shy of a state championship but did post one title, two runner-up showings and three medals on Saturday.
"We can't hold our heads," Coach Jeff Koenck said. "A state runner-up finish is not easy to do. Usually, 60 points will win it, but they (Underwood) came to play."
The highlight of the day for Treynor came in arguably the race of the day when their shuttle hurdle quartet of Noah James, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Sid Schaaf took gold. Schaaf edged Spirit Lake's anchor by eight-thousandths of a second for the title.
"I like chasing people down," Schaaf said. "I put my head down, trusted my form and my momentum carried me."
Schaaf also claimed runner-up honors in the 100 hurdles and was on the second-place 4x400 alongside Pedersen, James and Vorthmann.
The sprint medley team of Pedersen, Josh Clark, Evan Smith and Josh Clark finished fourth.
"It was a fun race with good competition," Pedersen said.
Full interviews with Wollan, Underwood's 4x400, Coach Ridder, Treynor's shuttle hurdle, distance medley and Coach Koenck are available below.
GIRLS CLASS 3A: Glenwood's Hughes finishes career with a medal
Glenwood's Emma Hughes earned her second medal of the weekend with a sixth-place finish in the 1500 (4:53.17).
"I knew the competition would be tough, so my strategy was to get out," she said. "I've been preparing for this. Missing out on Drake Relays gave me some motivation."
Harlan's Kaia Bieker was the top finisher in KMAland's Class 3A girls session on Saturday. Bieker ran to a fifth-place showing in the 800.
"I'm happy," Bieker said about her medal. "I didn't want to get out too hard, which sometimes happens with me. I just kept strong, held until the end and finished hard."
Bieker, Brecken Van Baale, Lilly Metzger and Liv Freund were seventh in the 4x400. Van Baale also claimed seventh in the 1500.
Atlantic's Haley Rasmussen claimed sixth in the 200.
Click below to view full interviews with Hughes and Bieker.
BOYS CLASS 3A: Becker goes out with a pair of fifths
Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker ran to fifth-place finishes in the 800 and 1500 in his final state meet while Harlan's Aidan Hall made his debut with three medals.
Hall finished sixth in the 100, eighth in the 200 and contributed to the Cyclones fifth-place sprint medley team with Mason Griffith, Will Neuharth and Michael Erlmeier.
"I didn't perform the best," Hall said. "But I'm blessed that I got to compete here and get three medals. It's been a fun weekend."
GIRLS CLASS 4: Duax plays a hand in three titles
Sioux City West's Holly Duax sprinted to state titles in the 100 and 200 and contributed the champion 4x100 with Lilly Juhnke, Gabby Wagner and Bella Leon. Juhnke also finished sixth and seventh in the 200 and 100, respectively.
Sioux City East's Kaia Downs was second in the 800 and third in the 1500.
BOYS CLASS 4A: Sell sneaks onto the medal stand
In the 800, Lewis Central's Nathan Sell held off challengers to leave Des Moines with medal draped on his neck in a time of 1:57.21
"All my goals have been reached," he said. "I knew I needed to run a 58 or 59 on the first lap and fight for whatever I could get on the second lap."
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash and Will Lohr finished third and fourth in the 1600.
Check out the full interview with Sell below.
WHEELCHAIR: Doebelin goes 4-for-4, LC wins title
Pogge wasn't the only KMAland track athlete to leave Des Moines with four state titles. Lewis Central's Mia Doebelin won the wheelchair 100, 200, 400 and shot put and scored 40 points for Lewis Central, handing the Titans the team title.
"I've had an amazing time participating with Lewis Central," she said. "I've created a family with the team. It feels amazing (to win a state title).
The full interview with Doebelin is available below.
MEDALS
1. 4A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: Sioux City West -- Gabby Wagner, Holly Duax, Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke (50.98)
1. Girls 400 Meter Wheelchair: Mia Doeblin, Lewis Central (3:01.69)
1. 1A Girls 1500: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (4:56.68)
1. Girls 200 Meter Wheelchair: Mia Doeblin, Lewis Central (1:21.80)
1. 4A Girls 100: Holly Duax, Sioux City West (12.12)
1. Girls 100 Meter Wheelchair: Mia Doebelin, Lewis Central (36.25)
1. 1A Girls 800: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center (2:19.20)
1. Wheelchair Shot Put: Mia Doebelin, Lewis Central
1. 2A Boys 4x400: Underwood — Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin, Bryce Patten, Brayden Wollan (3:25.42)
1. 2A Boys 200: Brayden Wollan, Underwood (21.86)
1. 2A Boys Shuttle Hurdle: Treynor — Noah James, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks, Sid Schaaf (1:01.15)
2. 1A Boys 200: Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston (22.48)
2. 1A Boys 110 Hurdles: Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va (15.16)
2. 4A Girls 800: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (2:12.70)
2. 2A Boys 4x400: Treynor — Todd Pedersen, Noah James, Devin Vorthmann, Sid Schaaf (3:26.88)
2. 2A Boys 110 Hurdles: Sid Schaaf, Treynor (14.83)
2. 2A Boys 100: Brayden Wollan, Underwood (11.23)
2. 2A Boys 800: Scott Pearson, Underwood (1:58.87)
3. 1A Boys 4x400: St. Albert — Greg Fagan, Brendan Monahan, Keaton Barnes, Sam Rallis (3:29.34)
3. 4A Girls 1500: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (4:45.18)
3. 4A Boys 1600: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (4;22.22)
3. 1A Girls 200: Adalyn Reynolds, Mount Ayr (26.52)
3. 1A Boys Shuttle Hurdle: CAM — Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Connor McKee (1:00.76)
3. 2A Girls 800: Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (2:17.46)
4. 1A Girls 4x400: Audubon — Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen (4:12.90)
4. 4A Boys 1600: Will Lohr, Sioux City North (4:22.30)
4. 1A Boys 1600: Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning (4:34.13)
4. 1A Boys 100: Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston (11.31)
4. 1A Girls SHR: Ar-We-Va — Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman, Kora Obrecht (1:10.05)
4. 1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle: Nodaway Valley — Jena Yonker, Annika Nelson, Emma Lundy, Maddax DeVault (1:52.77)
4. 3A Boys Shuttle Hurdle: LeMars — Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun, David Leusink, Reece Spieler (1:01.43)
4. 2A Boys Sprint Medley: Treynor — Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Jaxon Schumacher, Todd Pedersen (1:35.25)
5. 1A Boys 4x400: Mount Ayr — Erik Trujillo, Trae Ehlen, Adler Shay, Ryce Reynolds (3:30.30)
5. 1A Girls 1500: Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:08.33)
5. 1A Girls 200: Reese Brown, Wayne (27.02)
5. 1A Girls 100 Hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (16.09)
5. 1A Girls 100: Adalyn Reynolds, Mount Ayr (13.13)
5. 4A Boys 800: Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North (1:56.50)
5. 1A Boys 800: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (1:56.57)
5. 3A Boys 1600: Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic (4:24.32)
5. 3A Boys 800: Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic (1:58.21)
5. 3A Girls 800: Kaia Bieker, Harlan (2:17.04)
5. 3A Boys Sprint Medley — Mason Griffith, Will Neuharth, Aidan Hall, Michael Erlmeier (1:34.66)
6. 1A Girls 4x100: Riverside — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Lydia Erickson (53.96)
6. 4A Girls 200: Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West (25.47)
6. 1A Boys Sprint Medley: St. Albert — Brendan Monahan, DJ Weilage, Greg Fagan, Sam Rallis (1:36.41)
6. 1A Girls Sprint Medley: Mount Ayr — Maddie Stewart, Kaylie Shields, Payten Lambert, Day Reynolds (1:53.05)
6. 3A Girls 1500: Emma Hughes, Glenwood (4:53.17)
6. 2A Girls 1500: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (4:57.09)
6. 3A Girls 200: Haley Rasmussen, Atlantic (26.75)
6. 1A Girls 100 Hurdles: Holly Hoepner, AHSTW (15.89)
6. 3A Boys 100: Aidan Hall, Harlan (11.43)
6. 2A Girls Shuttle Hurdle: Treynor — Rachael Phelps, Aubree James, Carissa Spanier, Lilia Williams (1:09.80)
6. 2A Girls Sprint Medley: Treynor — Jozie Lewis, Keelea Navara, Lillia Williams, Rachel Kinsella (1:51.67)
7. 1A Boys 110 Hurdles: Gavin Smith, Audubon (15.55)
7. 4A Girls 100: Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West (12.86)
7. 1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle: CAM — Breanna Bower, Nova Wheatley, Abby Follmann, Jade Jackson (1:11.78)
7. 1A Boys Sprint Medley: Martensdale-St. Marys — Will Amfahr, Troy Holt, Derek Kleve, Carson Elbert (1:36.64)
7. 3A Girls 4x400: Harlan -- Kaia Bieker, Brecken Van Baale, Lilly Metzger, Liv Freund (4:08.46)
7. 3A Girls 1500: Brecken Van Baale, Harlan (4:53.73)
8. 1A Girls 4x400: Riverside — Izzy Bluml, Macy Woods, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Lydia Erickson (4:24.87)
8. 1A Boys 4x100: Audubon — Ethan Klocke, Matthew Beisswenger, Gavin Smith, Joel Klocke (1:10.97)
8. 1A Girls 200: Lydia Erickson, Riverside (27.66)
8. 1A Girls 100: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (13.36)
8. 1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle: Riverside — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kya Hackett, Izzy Bluml (1:12.10)
8. 4A Boys 800: Nathan Sell, Lewis Central (1:57.21)
8. 3A Boys 200: Aidan Hall, Harlan (23.14)