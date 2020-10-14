(Underwood) -- The twin battery of Underwood will take their talents to the next level at William Penn.
Ella and Maddie Pierce committed to the Oskaloosa school recently and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday.
“I wouldn’t say it was planned out,” Ella said of the two going to the same school. “It was always more of a nice thing that we wanted if we could go somewhere together it would be cool. It’d be kind of hard to split up, so I like it.”
Ella is the pitcher end of the Eagles battery and was the KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Pitcher of the Year this past summer. In leading Underwood to the state tournament, Pierce posted a league-best 1.32 ERA with 71 strikeouts.
“(William Penn) gave me a big college feel, but it’s a small college,” she said. “It felt like a big family. The whole softball team is one big family, and I really like that because that’s what we have here at Underwood.”
Maddie, a KMA Sports Western Iowa Conference Nine choice, is the catching end of the battery. Pierce hit .333 with a .400 on-base percentage and 32 total bases in 17 games during her own junior season.
“Ella had a college visit there,” Maddie told KMA Sports. “I was just looking around, and I didn’t have any intention to commit. We got there, and it was really homey. Everyone was saying hi to us and talking to us.”
Ella didn’t take long to accept an offer from William Penn head coach Mike Christner, but Maddie needed a little time to think it over. As the next week progressed, Ella turned into William Penn’s best recruiter.
“It was a couple days or maybe even a week when I knew (William Penn) was it,” Maddie said. “It just felt right to me.”
Both Pierce sisters agree they’ve been striving to play collegiate softball from the moment they first started playing.
“From the very beginning, I put everything I had into softball,” Ella said. “I stopped playing a lot of sports because I knew this was what I wanted to do. I wanted to make sure I could be the best I could be and get to the level I want to get to. It’s really nice all my hard work, time and dedication is paying off.”
“I knew I wanted to do this in college from the beginning,” Maddie agreed. “It’s just our life now. We’ve lost a couple people along the way because all we do is play softball, but I’ve created so many other friendships and connections.”
