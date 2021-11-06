(Underwood)-- The Underwood Eagles fell short in a 31-14 loss to the West Sioux Falcons in a Class 1A quarterfinal-round game.
The Falcons scored on their opening possession of the game after they forced an Underwood punt.
The Eagles responded in the second quarter to tie the game on a 49-yard touchdown run from Joey Anderson. The Falcons would add another score to the board before halftime and lead 14-7 at the break.
After receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, West Sioux marched down the field. Blake Van Ballegooyen found the endzone from six yards out. It was 21-7 with 9:51 left in the third quarter.
Underwood would answer back quickly. Joey Anderson found the endzone again and cut the Falcons' lead to 21-14 with 5:27 to go in the third quarter.
However, the Eagles had some critical penalties, turnovers, and drops offensively that kept them from getting back on the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. Underwood Head Football Coach Nate Mechaelsen says moving the ball wasn't the issue.
"We moved the ball. That wasn't necessarily the trouble. Once we got inside the 20, things just kind of bogged down from there. In the last three games, we've been turning the ball over too much, and that happened again tonight," Mechaelsen said. "We've really got to find a way to correct that.
"I'm not going to dwell on the negatives. This group, offensively, was one of the best offenses that Underwood has ever had. It will be tough to duplicate all the playmakers on the field. They set a bar pretty high but we'll go attack it next year with everything we got."
The Falcons would tack on ten more points to separate themselves further and notch the victory. West Sioux scored two of their four touchdowns on half-back passes in the game. Mechaelsen says his team knew that was in their arsenal.
"That's something we saw on film," Mechaelsen uttered. "Sometimes they'll get down on the goal line if they have success with the toss. They'll run the toss pass. The big play they hit on us in the first half was the option pass. It's stuff that we prepared for but we've been having trouble stopping the option. I think our kids were geared up to make a play there and just got over the top of us."
The Underwood senior class includes: Scott Pearson, Kaiden Rodenburg, Braden Tiarks, Stevie Barnes, Michael Dose, Collin Brandt, Johnathan Kennedy, Joey Anderson, Ryan Bret, Chase Ryan, Carter Davis, Tyler Jacobsen, and Easton Eledge. Mechaelsen says this group might be irreplaceable.
"Special, special group. (They) took us from the bottom all the way to this point. (They) bought in from day one, (and) had every reason not to. A lot of them got opportunities to play when they were young, and they took a hold of that and ran with it," Mechaelsen continued. "We're graduating a lot of really good football players that are going to be hard to replace.
"If we are going to build a program, that's going to be the case year in and year out. I know everyone coming back will be doing whatever they can to get us back to this point."
Anderson, the senior running back, scored the two Eagles' touchdowns in his final high school football game.
Underwood's season ends with a 10-1 record. The Falcons are on to the semi-final round and will face Dike-New Hartford next Friday at 1 PM in Cedar Falls.
You can view the full interview with Mechaelsen below.