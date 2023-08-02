(Underwood) -- The ace of Underwood's remarkable season is the 2023 KMAland Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
Jack Vanfossan starred for the Eagles throughout the season, making life difficult for opposing offenses. The result was a microscopic ERA, many gems and a season he and his teammates at Underwood cherish.
Vanfossan spun 53 2/3 innings this year with a 0.26 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 72 strikeouts. Opposing hitters hit only .136 against Vanfossan in 214 tries.
The dominant season on the bump completed an accomplished athletic year for Vanfossan. He also helped Underwood football reach a state semifinal for the first time in nearly two decades and played a vital role in the basketball team making a district final.
"It was memorable," he said. "This is always a year I can look back on. We're hoping to do this (make state) for all the sports we're in next year."
Vanfossan's junior campaign was a vast improvement from an already impressive sophomore outing, where he had a 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 47 strikeouts against 39 innings.
"We worked in the offseason on arm strength," he said. "It was about how far I could throw without using my bottom half."
Those improvements obviously paid off for Vanfossan.
"I was throwing strikes," he said. "I didn't blow it by everyone, but I located anywhere I liked."
Vanfossan admits the emergence of freshman Garrett Luett might have fueled him. Luett -- an Iowa commit -- complemented Vanfossan with a 0.94 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.
"I had motivation when I saw Garrett throwing some heat," Vanfossan said. "It motivated me because the competitiveness in me came out. I worked harder and wanted to compete with him."
Vanfossan allowed only two earned runs all season. He had several memorable performances, but perhaps none more memorable than his semifinal outing against Cascade. Vanfossan twirled seven masterful innings, allowing only five hits and one earned run in a nail-biting 3-1 win.
"I knew I had to trust myself and the defense behind me," Vanfossan said. "I just focused on what I needed to do to throw the best I could. It helps when you're focused at the beginning because everything else flows. I was focused. That made it easier."
The entire Underwood roster returns next year after falling to Beckman Catholic in the Class 2A State Championship Game. The Eagles' returning talent will make them one of the favorites next year. Like last offseason, Vanfossan plans to put in the work it will take for him to get even better next year.
"Sometimes, my curveball doesn't do anything," Vanfossan said. "I don't feel comfortable with that, so I'm going to work on getting more movement with it."
Vanfossan is the first Underwood pitcher to win this honor and third from the Western Iowa Conference, joining Tri-Center's Leyton Nelson (2021) and Treynor's Drew Petersen (2020).
Previous KMAland Pitcher of the Year Award Winners
2022: JC Dermody, Lewis Central
2021: Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center
2020: Drew Petersen, Treynor
2019: Brett Sears, Harlan
2018: Brett Sears, Harlan
2017: Tyler Laing, Kuemper Catholic
2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2015: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira-EHK
2014: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira-EHK
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic