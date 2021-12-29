(Underwood) -- Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan has emerged onto the KMAland basketball scene this season while helping guide his team to a 7-1 start.
"We are feeling great," Vanfossan said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "We are starting to trust each other a lot more. We are getting in a rhythm, and the scores are starting to be in our favor."
The Eagles are 7-1 with victories over Shenandoah, IKM-Manning, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Missouri Valley and Tri-Center. Offensively, they average 56.3 points per game -- the second-most in the Western Iowa Conference.
"We have to stick with our normal plan, which is pushing the ball," Vanfossan said. "We don't have the height that everyone else does."
Vanfossan's presence in the paint aids Underwood's up-tempo approach. The 6-foot-2 sophomore averages a nightly double-double with 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
"I get rebounds so the guards can go up and down," he said. "I let them run."
Vanfossan leads the WIC in total rebounds (94) and ranks second in offensive boards (23).
"Our tempo is all about the boards," he said. "If I get as many defensive rebounds as possible, that leads to more fast breaks. He (Coach Brad Blum) really emphasizes rebounding. He needs me to be as smart and physical as possible."
Offensively, Vanfossan's 46 made field goals rank fourth in the conference. He sank 15 of those last week in wins over Missouri Valley and Tri-Center, posting 16 and 21-points, respectively, in a 2-0 week for the Eagles.
"Shots weren't falling for the guards, but we got the ball to the three-point line, which opened stuff up in the middle," Vanfossan said. "I don't have height, so I use my quickness a lot more. I'm also working on my outside shot, which opens up a lot more opportunities."
Vanfossan saw limited action as a freshman and contributed only 2.2 points per game on 19 shot attempts.
"I knew coming in I'd have to have a big impact on the rebounding side," he said. "I lifted a lot more in the offseason. I can see how much easier the game is when you are stronger. It makes it so much easier and helps me in every way."
The Eagles have some stiff tests awaiting in the first two weeks of 2022. They face Treynor next Friday, followed by a rematch with undefeated AHSTW on the 14th.
"We need to stick to our game plan," Vanfossan said. "We want to focus on the next game instead of worrying about the big games. Whatever the score turns out to be, it turns out to be."
Check out the full interview with Vanfossan below.