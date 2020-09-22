(Underwood) -- Macy VanFossan’s week was filled with volleyball and milestones.
The Underwood senior helped push the Eagles to a key five-set win over Treynor last Tuesday before a sweep of IKM-Manning on Thursday. On Saturday, they went 3-1 in Red Oak, and VanFossan flew past 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
For her successes during the week and the milestones, VanFossan was picked as the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week on Monday.
“It feels good,” VanFossan told KMA Sports. “I feel like my hard work is paying off.”
VanFossan is one of the top six-rotation players in the area this season, averaging 3.6 kills and 3.4 digs.
“Throughout the four years at Underwood, the program has gone through a lot of ups and downs,” VanFossan said. “I’ve just tried to do what I can to help it be successful.”
The Eagles have been plenty successful as her career has aged. Right now, Underwood is ranked as the KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 and is No. 6 in the Class 2A IGHSAU state rankings.
“Volleyball has always been my sport,” the multi-sport standout said. “The others are just sports I play, but freshman year I kind of knew that volleyball was probably what I should do.”
VanFossan says she has received plenty of feelers to play college volleyball, but she’s still in the process of trying to figure out if it’s something she wants to pursue. The Eagles are scheduled to be back in action next Tuesday against AHSTW.
Listen to the complete interview with VanFossan linked below.