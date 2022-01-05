(Underwood) -- Underwood mid-distance runner Allie Witt's love for track and field has led her to a collegiate career.
Witt -- a member of Underwood's state-qualifying 4x400 and 4x800 relays -- recently committed to Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
"It's very exciting," Witt said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I never saw myself as a college athlete until the end of my junior year."
Witt says interaction with the coaching staff at Hawkeye opened her eyes to collegiate opportunities.
"It opened a lot for me," she said. "I realized I could go so much farther and didn't have to give it up. I just didn't think I would have the passion until I fell in love with track. It's become my favorite sport. I enjoy running more than anything."
Witt -- who primarily runs 400 and 800-meter races for the Eagles -- says Hawkeye was the only school she ever considered attending.
"I went up there in November, and it was amazing," she said. "I didn't look anywhere else. I knew it was a good school, and they had the nursing program I wanted. The campus is not huge and easy to navigate, so that made me feel like it would be an easier transition. It had a small-town feel."
Witt isn't the first KMAland runner to take her talents to Waterloo. AHSTW alum Ryann Portch is on the cross country roster, while Griswold graduate Joanna Topham attended Hawkeye before transferring to Omaha. When she arrives on campus, Witt hopes to make improvements.
"I need to focus on dropping times and increasing speed," she said. "I'm competing against so many other girls that have the same passion as I do, so I also need to step up my mindset."
Witt expects a hefty dose of 800-meter races at the collegiate level.
"I will mostly be doing 800s," she said. "I want it to be a fun experience and make a bunch of memories. I don't want it to be stressful. I want to have fun running track and learning."
