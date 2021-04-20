(Underwood) -- Brayden Wollan's senior track season has been a rollercoaster. However, the Underwood standout's latest turn was a good one, earning him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Wollan won seven gold medals and posted three of the top times in KMAland last week. A week before, he was in the hospital suffering from severe dehydration.
"I didn't know how much time I was going to miss," Wollan said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "It was kinda scary, but I was able to come back. I don't think I was 100 percent. My legs weren't feeling good because I hadn't run in so long."
He might not have been 100 percent, but that didn't stop him from posting eye-popping numbers.
Wollan started the week in Harlan by winning three golds. The speedster posted a KMAland-best 400 time of 50.22 and anchored the Eagles' 4x100 relay to victory in 44.38, another KMAland best.
"I knew I had to put down a good time to qualify for Drake," Wollan said about his blazing-fast 400. "I put everything out there. There was some pressure. Making it to Drake was something I felt like I had to do."
Two days later, Wollan posted a 100-meter time of 10.93 to punch his ticket to the Blue Oval. His time ranks fifth in the state among all classes.
"It's really cool," he said about qualifying for Drake. "I am hoping that running against a bunch of good guys will drop my times."
The final leg of Wollan's dominant week was a four-championship performance at his home meet. He entertained his home crowd with a win in the 200 (22.59) while also anchoring the 4x100 (45.17), 4x200 (1:33.30) and sprint medley relays (1:38.21) to victory.
"It's always fun," he said about his remarkable showing at home. "A lot of people that don't normally go to track meets went and saw how good our team is."
Wollan has been pivotal for the Eagles in their early-season success, especially in the relays. Underwood owns KMAland top five times in the 4 x 100 (1st), 4 x 200 (4th), 4 x 400 (2nd), 4 x 800 (2nd), shuttle hurdle (5th), sprint medley (2nd) and distance medley (4th). Wollan has played a hand in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley.
"It took us a week or two before we started putting down good times," he said. "But I think it's going well."
While Wollan his teammates are pleased, they feel there is still room for improvement. "We are trying to drop our time in the 4x2. That's a big goal. There are a lot of races we are trying to improve on."
Wollan will be one of the busiest runners in the state at Thursday's Drake Relays. He qualified for the 100 and 400 and will play a part in 4x1 and 4x4. The speedy senior is keeping his goals relaxed for the upcoming star-studded event.
"For the 400, I want to get under 50," he said. "That would be nice. I've only run one 100, so I don't know if I have a goal, except for maybe to place."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from the Drake Relays on Thursday, where Wollan and several other KMAlanders will compete. Click below to hear the full interview with Wollan.