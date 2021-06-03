(Underwood) -- A season full of accolades and championships concludes with one more honor for Underwood's Brayden Wollan -- KMAland Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Wollan posted titles in the 200 and 400, anchored the championship 4x400 team, and was a crucial part of Underwood's Class 2A team title.
"It was super cool," Wollan said on Thursday's Upon Further Review. "I had so much fun at state. It was an awesome experience to go up there and win."
Wollan -- and his team -- would have been championship contenders last year if COVID-19 didn't cancel the season.
"At the beginning of the year, we talked about how we had a shot at winning state," he said. "I had pretty high expectations in my events as well, but I did not expect to get three state titles."
His dominant state meet performance started with a record-breaking showing in the 400, where he posted a time of 47.73 -- a school record.
"It really helped that I had lane three," Wollan said. "The kids in (lane) four and five had good times at districts. They helped push me. I'm very competitive, and I wasn't going to let myself lose that."
Wollan then turned his focus towards a busy Saturday, which started by taking second in the 100 to OABCIG's Cooper DeJean.
DeJean -- an Iowa football commit -- entered the 200 with hopes of winning his third state title of the meet, but Wollan had other plans, edging DeJean in the final 50 meters for his second state title in a time of 21.86.
"I knew he would probably get me in the 100 because of how fast he accelerates," Wollan said. "But the 200 allows me to be at top speed longer, which helped me."
Wollan wasn't done winning titles, either. While Wollan displayed his speed to the state, his team was in a tight team battle with Western Iowa Conference rival Treynor. The Eagles entered the final race of the day -- the 4x400 -- with a four-point lead and Wollan anchoring the race.
Teammates Scott Pearson, Alex Ravlin and Bryce Patten churned stellar laps for the Eagles and handed Wollan the baton with a lead.
He didn't surrender it, securing his third state championship of the meet and Underwood's first team title in program history.
"We were pretty nervous, but we knew we had a small cushion," Wollan said. "I got the guys going and told them as long as they gave me the baton in a good spot, we'd be fine."
While Wollan is proud of his individual accolades, he says the team title is different.
"Winning as a team is way more fun," Wollan said. "I'm good friends with everyone on the team, so being able to celebrate was super fun. I think everyone improved, so we must have been doing something right at practice."
However, Wollan's success did not come without obstacles. The speedster was hospitalized in early April with severe dehydration and missed a handful of meets.
"They eased me back into it," Wollan said. "It was tiring at first. But I was able to get back into it after a few meets."
Wollan concludes his career with three state titles, eight medals, and as a member of a team forever remembered in KMA Sports lore for their clutch showing when the stakes were high.
Despite his success, Wollan owned zero collegiate offers at the time of the state meet. He plans to attend Iowa State and is open to the possibility of walking on with the Cyclones. Whatever his future entails, Wollan says he will forever cherish the moments he had in the Eagles' program under head coach Tyler Ridder.
"The community is awesome," he said. "The coaches -- they were the best coaches I've had. I loved all my teammates, too. It was awesome."
Wollan joins Logan Jones (Lewis Central) and Chase Mullenix (Atlantic) as KMAland Track & Field Male Athlete of the Year winners. Click below to hear the full interview with Wollan.