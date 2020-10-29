(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Brayden Wollan is known for catching the ball. That has happened many times on offense, and it has also happened many times on defense.
This past Friday evening, during a dominant 37-7 win over Woodward-Granger, Wollan nabbed two more picks to become the school’s all-time leader in the category.
“It’s pretty cool,” Wollan told KMA Sports. “I had no idea that was coming, but it was pretty cool.”
Wollan, who also grabbed seven receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the win, was named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week on Monday.
“The first (interception) we had I kind of shifted over, our corner got there and it bounced off their player,” Wollan said. “The second one was toward the end of the game. They were passing, and they completed it down the middle. So I baited it a little bit the next time, jumped it and picked it off.”
The Underwood senior has 630 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on offense and 36.0 tackles and five interceptions on defense this year. The Eagles are now preparing for Mount Ayr in a Class 1A Round of 16 battle.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Wollan said. “We’re ready for anything they bring at us. We have the coaches making a game plan to compete with them, and if we continue to play at the level we’re playing at, we should be OK.”
John Tiarks will have reports from Underwood on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Foootball Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Wollan below.