(Underwood) -- Zane Ziegler put a lot of pressure on himself to potentially wrestle at the collegiate level, and it worked.
The 2020 Class 1A 132-pound sixth-place finisher is headed to Wartburg.
"I've wanted to (wrestle collegiately)," Ziegler said. "I knew I had to have a good year this year, but it wasn't until after state that I really started realizing I could. It might not be the best thing to put added pressure on yourself, but I wanted to show colleges that I was good enough to keep wrestling."
Ziegler says the opportunity at Wartburg came about after his teammate Logan James recently committed to Wartburg. James and some other members of Wartburg's incoming recruiting class were key in Ziegler finding his way to Waverly.
"All of them were talking to me about it," Ziegler said. "It's really nice up there. I like the coaches, I like the guys going. It's just a good fit."
Ziegler was also drawn to Wartburg by their ridiculous amount of success. The Knights have won 12 NCAA Division III national titles since 1996 and lay claim to 12 dual titles.
"They're the best D3 wrestling team of all time," Ziegler said. "They have a really good history. All the coaches are really into the program and care a lot."
Ziegler continued to improve throughout his entire high school career, something he hopes can also transfer over to college.
"I definitely need to get better on bottom," Ziegler said. "In college, you can give up points for getting rode out, those escapes can mean a lot more in a match. We always focused on our feet in our high school, so I definitely need to get my bottom game better."
The transition from high school to college is similar, yet different. However, Ziegler feels his time at Underwood -- wrestling for Joe Stephens -- has him ready for the leap.
"I feel like our team style, the way we train, is pretty similar to the way colleges train," Ziegler said. "The way we try to wrestle emulates college, it should be good."
As his time at Underwood comes to a close, Ziegler looks back on his experiences and is thankful to have been part of such a successful program.
"I wouldn't have wanted to go to any other high school," he said. "We were always competing. Our coaches really cared. It was fun."
When he arrives at Wartburg, Ziegler looks to take things one step at a time.
"I want to try to just go in and make the team," Ziegler said. "But I'm looking to win, place, do good and just keep getting better."
The complete interview with Ziegler can be heard below.