(Murray) -- A state tournament trip 21 years in the making came to fruition for a senior-laden Conestoga boys soccer team this season.
The Cougars' epic path to the state tournament for the first time since 2002 likely won't be forgotten in Murray, Beaver Lake, Nehawka and Union for years to come.
Their journey also made the team's head coach, Larry Welch, the 2023 KMAland Soccer Coach of the Year.
"We had a great run," Coach Welch said. "It was a great group of kids. We had six or seven seniors that were significant contributors to what we accomplished. Those guys took some lumps along the way, but stayed with the program and process. We were fortunate enough to have a couple of bounces go our way. It was a riot. We will remember it forever."
The Cougars entered this year off a 5-12 campaign last year. However, their returning experience had Coach Welch optimistic for a strong season.
"Our goal was to make the (state) tournament," he said. "That may have seemed lofty because we came off a 5-12 season the season before, but we were so close. We could tell. A lot of those games were one-score games where things just went against. We played tougher (last year) and played up. We kept getting better, so we had high expectations coming into this season."
The Cougars lived up to those expectations, but it wasn't without some growing pains. However, Coach Welch points to their early three-game losing streak to Omaha Northwest, Roncalli Catholic and Ralston as a turning point.
"We were close," he said. "Then we got a couple of wins. You could see that something just turned. It was the combination of practice and starting to put the ball in the net. We had been a good defensive team but struggled to put the ball in the net. We started to do more shooting, and we got on that run. Soccer is such a game momentum. And they started believing in themselves."
Undoubtedly the highlight of the Cougars' season was their district final victory over Norris. They surrendered a goal in the first 15 seconds and faced an early 2-0 deficit. They trailed 2-1 in the final minute.
Fortunately, KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Jayden Widler connected on the match-tying goal with 16 seconds left to force overtime. The Cougars ultimately won the match on penalty kicks to secure their first trip to state since 2002.
"It was awesome," Welch said of the comeback. "We were a mentally tough team by the time we got to the Norris game. It was a special night. They knew they could come from behind, so nobody hung their heads."
While the nucleus of this year's team was seniors, the foundation has been set for what Coach Welch hopes is more successful seasons at Conestoga.
"Years ago, we started a soccer club," he said. "We have a lot of kids in that program. The level of skill is getting better. I think our teams will continue to improve. We have a lot of people in the community excited about soccer. I think we're in a position to produce some competitive teams. We remain hopeful this won't be the last time we do this."
Coach Welch is the first KMAland soccer coach not from a Council Bluffs school to win this award. He joins James Driver, Robbie Miller and Chris Von Mende as recipients of this honor.
Hear the full interview with Coach Welch below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND SOCCER COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: James Driver (Lewis Central)
2021: Robbie Miller (Abraham Lincoln)
2019: James Driver (Lewis Central)
2018: Chris Von Mende (Lewis Central)