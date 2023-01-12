(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa.
Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game.
Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
