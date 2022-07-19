(KMAland) -- Former St. Albert volleyball coach Kate Witte is among the inductees into Northern Iowa’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Witte coached at St. Albert in the 1980s before embarking on a lengthy collegiate coaching career. Witte played collegiately at UNI from 1978 to 1981, leading the Panthers to 115 wins.
Other inductees include Bob Friedman (cross country/track & field), Sarah O’Byrne (Smerage) (softball), Chad Rinehart (football), Mark Schwab (wrestling) and the Panthers’ 1963-1964 men’s basketball team.
View the full release from UNI here.