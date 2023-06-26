UNI Panthers

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa cross country has announced their 2023 season schedule.

The Panthers will have meets across Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Oklahoma. 

View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.