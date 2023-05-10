(Cedar Falls) -- Carter Morton was a standout jumper and hurdler in his prep days at Greene County. Now, he's one of the top decathletes in the nation.
The Northern Iowa junior was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Field Athlete of the Week because of his stellar decathlon performance at the Drake Relays.
"I'm grateful for staying healthy and all the support I've had," Morton said about his season. "I still feel like there's a lot to come in certain events."
Morton -- a four-time state qualifier and one-time Drake Relays qualifier in high school -- returned to the site of many fond memories.
"It was cool," Morton said. "I've always liked being at Drake. It never went super well at Drake (in high school), but this time was different. I PR'd in the high jump. And it carried over to the decathlon."
Morton made even better memories at this year's Drake Relays. He posted a decathlon score of 7,454 to win the event. His point total was the fourth-highest in school history, leads the Missouri Valley Conference and ranks 14th in the nation.
"I jumped 6-11 (in the high jump)," Morton said. "That was a lifetime best. I also set a lifetime best in the 400. Long jump also went well. I PR'd in the javelin and ran a 15-second PR in the 1500."
Decathlons give Morton -- a four-sport athlete in high school -- the opportunity to try different events. It's something he welcomed when he stepped on campus.
"I've always loved to take on new challenges and experience new talents," Morton said. "The biggest thing was the pole vault, but I picked that up well."
Morton -- a natural jumper -- points to the high jump and long jump as his favorite parts of the decathlon. He's also taken a liking to the pole vault.
Morton now turns his attention to this weekend's MVC Outdoor Championships in Normal, Illinois, followed by regionals in Sacramento in two weeks. Morton has his sights set on qualifying for nationals.
"That's been my goal since I've been here," he said. "I think my mark is pretty solid, so there's a chance I make it. If I don't, I have regionals. The conference meet should be fun because I don't have pressure. It will be a good one."
Check out the full interview with Morton below.