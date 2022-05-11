(St. Louis) -- Northern Iowa picked up seven honors and Drake landed six on the All-Missouri Valley Conference softball teams.
Emmy Wells, Taylor Hogan, Kailyn Packard and Mya Dodge of UNI, and Drake’s Macy Johnson and Emily Valtman were picked to the first team.
Drake’s Addie Lightner, Paige Bedsworth and Delaney Taylor and Madison Parks and Samantha Heyer of UNI landed on the second team. UNI’s Wells and Drake’s Lightner were also tabbed to the All-Defensive Team.
View the complete release from Missouri Valley Conference athletics linked here.