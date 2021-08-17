(St. Louis) -- Northern Iowa and Drake are picked fifth and seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Women’s Soccer Poll.
Preseason favorite Loyola Chicago received eight first place votes and 80 points while Illinois State, Indiana State and Valparaiso are the next three. Missouri State is tied with UNI at No. 5 with 38 points. Drake has 31 points in seventh.
In addition, Northern Iowa’s Caitlin Richards, Sandra Thiman and Lauren Heinsch were picked as MVC Preseason Honorable Mentions.
