(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa has extended head football coach Mark Farley's contract through 2026.
Farley has been the head coach since 2001. He has compiled a 159-83 record and taken the Panthers to 12 playoff appearances.
(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa has extended head football coach Mark Farley's contract through 2026.
Farley has been the head coach since 2001. He has compiled a 159-83 record and taken the Panthers to 12 playoff appearances.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.