UNI Panthers

(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa has extended head football coach Mark Farley's contract through 2026. 

Farley has been the head coach since 2001. He has compiled a 159-83 record and taken the Panthers to 12 playoff appearances. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.