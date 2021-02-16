(Cedar Falls) -- The University of Northern Iowa has released their football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Panthers will open the season on September 4th at Iowa State. Their home opener will be on September 18th against St. Thomas. UNI will also host Youngstown State, South Dakota, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois.
Road trips for the Panthers include treks to Sacramento State, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Illinois State and Missouri State. The complete release can be viewed here.