(Cedar Falls) -- Gameli Ahelegbe has been named as an assistant coach for the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball program.
In a release, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said, “"We are thrilled to add Gameli and his family to our Panther Hoops family. G has done a tremendous job at each of his previous spots and has built meaningful relationships that will immediately impact our program. Most importantly, our players are going to love him and he will be instrumental in their growth and development as young men."
Ahelegbe comes to Cedar Falls after spending last season at St. Thomas. He has also coached at South Dakota, Minnesota State, Concordia-Moorhead and North Dakota.
View the full release from UNI here.