(Manhattan) -- The Cayman Islands Classic brackets are out, and Kansas State and Northern Iowa both know their opponents for the November tournament.
The Wildcats will play Pac-12 foe Oregon State in the opening round on Monday, November 23rd. In the opposite bracket, Northern Iowa meets the Mountain West’s Nevada later that evening.
La Salle/Ole Miss are stationed in the K-State/Oregon State side of the bracket while Western Kentucky and Miami will play opposite the UNI/Nevada meeting. The tournament was previously moved to Niceville, Florida due to COVID-19.