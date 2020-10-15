(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa men's basketball has been picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference in the preseason poll, released on Thursday.
The Panthers have 30 first-place votes while Loyola has 13 and Bradley one in the poll. After the top trio, Indiana State and Southern Illinois round out the poll’s top five. Missouri State, Drake, Valparaiso, Illinois State and Evansville finish out the poll.
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green and Austin Phyfe are both on the first team All-MVC preseason squads. Drake’s Roman Penn is a second team choice, and Tremell Murphy of Drake and UNI’s Trae Berhow are on the third team.
