(Cedar Falls) -- The Northern Iowa soccer program has added two coaches to its staff for the 2022 season.
According to a release, Jami Reichenberger and Kyle Nelson have been hired as assistant coaches.
Reichenberger -- a former player for UNI -- has served as a volunteer coach since 2019 while Nelson has spent the last three years with the Cedar Valley Soccer Club in Waterloo. Nelson has also coached at St. Mary's University of Minnesota, the Johnston/Urbandale Soccer Club, Sporting Iowa Soccer Academy, Wartburg College, Luther College and Decorah High School.
View the full release regarding the hirings here.