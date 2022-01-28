UNI Panthers

(Cedar Falls) -- The Northern Iowa softball team was picked first in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Coaches Poll. 

The Panthers garnered five first-place votes and 93 points. Southern Illinois, Missouri State, Drake and Indiana State were also picked to finish in the top five, and Drake received one first-place vote. 

Additionally three Northern Iowa softball players were picked for the MVC All-Preseason Team: catcher Emmy Wells, outfielder Kamryn Shaffer and pitcher Kailyn Packard. 

