UNI Panthers

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa softball was tabbed to finish first in the Missouri Valley Conference. 

The Panthers received 140 points and received nine of the 11 first-place votes. Murray State, Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Illinois State completed the top five.

Drake was tabbed to finish seventh. The Bulldogs garnered 79 points and one first-place vote. 

Northern Iowa's Emmy Wells (C), Mya Dodge (OF), Madison Parks (OF) and Kailyn Packard (P) and Drake's Emily Valtman (DP/UT-NP) were named to the Preseason All-MVC Team. 

