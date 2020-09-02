(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa volleyball has signed Yagmur Cinel to their 2020 roster.
The 6-foot outside hitter from Izmir, Turkey competed for Izmir Buyuksehir Sports Club most recently.
View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
