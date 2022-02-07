(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Boffeli led the Panthers' rebounding efforts in each of their three games last week while also averaging 10.6 points per game.
The North Scott graduate posted 11 points and 11 rebounds against Indiana State on Tuesday, followed by an eight-point, 18-rebound outing against Loyola-Chicago. Boffelli finished her marvelous week on Sunday with 13 points and 14 rebounds against Valparaiso.
View the full release from UNI athletics here.