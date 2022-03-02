(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa's Bowen Born and Drake's Garrett Sturtz were recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference for their stellar seasons on Wednesday.
Born was named to the conference's All-Bench Team while Sturtz was named a member of the MVC Most-Improved Team.
Born, who was named the MVC's Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday, scored 7.6 points per game this season.
Sturtz contributed 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs this season.
View the full release from the MVC below.