(Cedar Falls) -- A pair of Northern Iowa football players have been honored with weekly awards from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Omar Brown as named the Special Teams Player of the Week while Riley Van Wyhe picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Van Wyhe had a team-high 11 tackles and an interception in a 34-20 win over Western Illinois. Brown blocked field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown as the first half expired.
View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.