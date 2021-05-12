(St. Louis) -- Northern Iowa’s Sammey Bunch, Kailyn Packard and the Panthers coaching staff all received major honors from the Missouri Valley Conference on Wednesday.
Bunch was named the MVC Most Valuable Player, Packard landed Most Valuable Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year and the UNI coaching staff took the Coaching Staff of the Year award.
UNI’s Emmy Wells, Bunch, Packard, Kamryn Shaffer and Adara Opiola and Drake’s Macy Johnson and Emily Valtman were all honored on the First Team All-MVC.
Second Team honors went to Drake’s Libby Ryan and UNI’s Brooke Snider while Johnson and Wells were both named to the All-Defensive Team.
View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.