(Cedar Falls) -- Three Northern Iowa football players have collected accolades recently.
Those honors go to quarterback Theo Day, wide receiver Desmond Hutson and offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice.
Day was named the Co-FCS Performer of the Week after throwing for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the Panthers' 37-36 win over Southern Illinois.
Hutson earned the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week honor. The Iowa transfer caught two touchdowns from Day in the win.
Vanderslice earned the MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor.