(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa men's basketball players AJ Green and Bowen Born, as well as Drake's Tucker DeVries claimed Missouri Valley Conference yearly accolades on Tuesday.
Green was named the Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year while Born and DeVries collected Sixth-Man of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively.
Green led the MVC with 21.2 points per game this season while shooting 94.2% from the free-throw line. This is the second time Green has won this award.
Born, last year's MVC Freshman of the Year, came off the bench to average 7.6 points per game.
DeVries led the Bulldogs this season with 13.6 points per game.
Green was also a first-team All-MVC selection. Teammate Noah Carter joined DeVries and Drake's Garrett Sturtz on the second team.
Drake's Roman Penn was a third-team nod.
DeVries was selected as a member of the All-Newcomer and All-Freshman Teams, and teammate DJ Wilkins was selected to the All-Defensive Team.
