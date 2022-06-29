(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa diver Taylor Hogan was named a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association Scholar All-American on Wednesday.
Hogan, a biology major, was selected to the Second Team.
Find the full release from UNI here.
