Taylor Hogan
Photo: UNI Athletics

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa diver Taylor Hogan was named a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association Scholar All-American on Wednesday.

Hogan, a biology major, was selected to the Second Team.

Find the full release from UNI here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.