(Normal, Illinois) -- Northern Iowa’s Carter Morton and Makenna Wilson earned MVP honors at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships on Sunday.
Morton, who was also the indoor conference championship MVP in February, scored 30.5 points during the weekend while Wilson was dominant in the throwing circle for the Panthers, earning 24 points.
View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/5/14/track-and-field-morton-wilson-named-most-valuable-athletes-on-final-day-of-mvc-outdoor-championships.aspx