Trevor Penning
Photo: UNI Athletics

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa standout offensive lineman Trevor Penning was named to a pair of All-American teams on Thursday. 

Penning was a first-team choice to the FCS ADA All-America Team. and to the Associated Press' All-American Football Team. Penning paved the way for the Panthers' offense this year and was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the best offensive player in the FCS. 

Additionally, UNI defensive lineman Jared Brinkman was named to the first-team. Brinkman -- a two-time MVFC Defensive Player of the Year -- tallied 73 tackles, 15 for loss and seven sacks in 2021. 

View the full release from UNI athletics here. 

