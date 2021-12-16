(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa standout offensive lineman Trevor Penning was named to a pair of All-American teams on Thursday.
Penning was a first-team choice to the FCS ADA All-America Team. and to the Associated Press' All-American Football Team. Penning paved the way for the Panthers' offense this year and was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the best offensive player in the FCS.
Additionally, UNI defensive lineman Jared Brinkman was named to the first-team. Brinkman -- a two-time MVFC Defensive Player of the Year -- tallied 73 tackles, 15 for loss and seven sacks in 2021.
View the full release from UNI athletics here.