(Cedar Falls) -- Three Northern Iowa football players were named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American Team.
Those honors went to offensive lineman Trevor Penning, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and kicker Matthew Cook.
Penning and Brinkman were first-team nods while Cook was a second teamer.
Penning paved the way for UNI's offense this year and was previously named an All-American by the Associated Press.
Brinkman -- a two-time MVFC Defensive Player of the Year -- recorded 73 tackles, 15 of which for loss.
Cook, meanwhile, converted 19 of his 22 field goal attempts, including a long of 55. He was also a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points.
View the full release from Northern Iowa here.