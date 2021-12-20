UNI Panthers

(Cedar Falls) -- Three Northern Iowa football players were named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American Team. 

Those honors went to offensive lineman Trevor Penning, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and kicker Matthew Cook. 

Penning and Brinkman were first-team nods while Cook was a second teamer. 

Penning paved the way for UNI's offense this year and was previously named an All-American by the Associated Press. 

Brinkman -- a two-time MVFC Defensive Player of the Year -- recorded 73 tackles, 15 of which for loss. 

Cook, meanwhile, converted 19 of his 22 field goal attempts, including a long of 55. He was also a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points. 

View the full release from Northern Iowa here. 

