Kylee Sanders
Photo: UNI Athletics

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa’s Kylee Sanders has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Softball Newcomer of the Week.

Sanders shined for the Panthers in their three-game sweep of Valparaiso with .364/.364/.727 in 11 at-bats.

Sanders totaled four hits, three runs and three RBIs in the series.

The Louisa-Muscatine graduate is hitting .326 with 17 RBI, eight doubles, one triple and three home runs.

This marks the fifth week in the row a UNI softball player has received an MVC weekly honor.

View the full release here.  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.