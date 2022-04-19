(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa’s Kylee Sanders has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Softball Newcomer of the Week.
Sanders shined for the Panthers in their three-game sweep of Valparaiso with .364/.364/.727 in 11 at-bats.
Sanders totaled four hits, three runs and three RBIs in the series.
The Louisa-Muscatine graduate is hitting .326 with 17 RBI, eight doubles, one triple and three home runs.
This marks the fifth week in the row a UNI softball player has received an MVC weekly honor.
