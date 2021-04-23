(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa has three representatives on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team.
Defensive back Benny Sapp III, tight end Kyle Fourtenbary and wide receiver Quan Hampton were honored.
Hampton, a transfer from Kansas, hauled in a team-high 32 receptions for 356 yards.
Fourtenbary caught six balls for 65 yards this season after transferring from Western Kentucky.
Sapp, a transfer from Minnesota, tallied 33 tackles, an interception in two pass breakups for the Panthers.
