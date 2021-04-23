UNI Panthers

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa has three representatives on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. 

Defensive back Benny Sapp III, tight end Kyle Fourtenbary and wide receiver Quan Hampton were honored. 

Hampton, a transfer from Kansas, hauled in a team-high 32 receptions for 356 yards. 

Fourtenbary caught six balls for 65 yards this season after transferring from Western Kentucky. 

Sapp, a transfer from Minnesota, tallied 33 tackles, an interception in two pass breakups for the Panthers. 

