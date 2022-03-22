(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa softball players Kamryn Shaffer and Mya Dodge received weekly honors from the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday.
Shaffer was named MVC Player of the Week while Dodge was tabbed the Newcomer of the Week.
Shaffer hit .556 with a 1.222 slugging percentage, two home runs, five hits and seven RBI in a weekend series against Southern Illinois.
Dodge earned her honor after batting .500 with six hits, three doubles, one home run and three RBI in 12 at-bats.
This is Shaffer's first honor and Dodge's second.
