(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa women's soccer is off to a sterling start, and sophomore defender Macy Smith has been a vital cog in the Panthers' early success.
The Panthers are now 5-0-1 after Sunday's 3-2 win over Omaha.
"We've got a close team," Smith said. "We've all pretty much been together for three years now. It's exciting to see how far we can go. It means everything to have good team chemistry. That's something we've made huge point this year. No matter the outcome, we push each other the next day."
Smith has totaled four goals so far. She was Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week last week.
"It was a pretty cool honor," Smith said. "I couldn't have done it without my coaches or teammates because they've pushed me."
Smith scored two goals against Southern Utah. She also found the back of the net against Viterbo and St. Ambrose.
"I used my grit, speed and athleticism to get down in the box," Smith said. "Some teams like to pack their defense in, so we work it on the outside. You just gotta believe in yourself and your team."
Smith was an All-State Forward at Waverly-Shell Rock, along with a state runner-up in wrestling. She appeared in five matches last year, but switched to the defender position for 2023.
"It was difficult at first," Smith said. "I had played a little bit in club, so I had experience, but it was a new position. I had great experienced players that helped me along the way. You just have to have grit back there."
Smith and her teammates return to action on Thursday against South Dakota. As the Panthers work through their season, Martin wants to continue improving, which should help her team continue winning.
"You can get better in every part of the game," she said. "You have to have the confidence to do it."
Hear more with Smith below.