(Creston) -- Few could have predicted Creston sophomore Savannah Sistad's remarkable run at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
"It's still all crazy," Sistad said 48 hours after her remarkable state title run at 220 pounds.
According to Track Wrestling's seeding criteria, Sistad ranked 12th out of the 16 wrestlers coming into the tournament. Only the top eight wrestlers in the 220-pound bracket were seeded, so Sistad was left unseeded.
While such an oversight looks silly now, Sistad says she paid no attention to it.
"I was just excited,' she said. "Last year, I wasn't seeded either. I just wanted to wrestle and carve a place for myself."
And carve a place for herself she did.
Sistad opened her tournament with a 2-1 decision over Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs -- the eventual third-place medalist -- and advanced to the semifinals with a first-period pin of Decorah's Skyla Jevne. Her second fall of the tournament -- a first-period pin of Dallas-Center-Grimes' Hailey Beaudet -- sealed Sistad's spot in the state championship match.
"I feel like I could have done better with my shots," she said. "I wasn't doing the proper techniques, but I felt like I came out aggressive and knew what I was doing. I didn't look like a newbie or anything. I was really working hard throughout the entire match."
Sistad put it all together in her championship match, recording an escape and a penalty point in the second period to take a 2-0 lead. She added another escape in the third to beat Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum by 3-0 decision.
"It was a struggle in the first period," Sistad said. "But in the second, I deferred, and Jocelyn chose top. When I got up, that was a game changer. I was pretty confident on my feet."
Sistad recalls being cautious while clinging to a 3-0 lead during the final moments of her championship match.
"I was savoring it and trying not to get too cocky," she said. "I didn't want to risk anything. I just stayed smart, level-headed and kept going."
Sistad's state championship was the penultimate title ever won at an IWCOA Girls State Tournament. That's because the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the sanctioning of girls wrestling in the 2022-23 season. Like many, Sistad welcomes the idea and hopes to become an IGHSAU state champion.
"I'm excited to see what happens with it," she said. "It's been a long time coming. I know a lot of my offseason coaches worked hard to get it all set up. It's pretty great. I'm hoping for a girls team here soon (at Creston)."
Check out the full interview with Sistad below.