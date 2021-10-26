(Urbandale) -- Abraham Lincoln volleyball's quest for a 14th state tournament trip in program history fell short with a three-set loss to Urbandale in a Class 5A regional final on Tuesday night.
The Lynx (17-25) went toe-to-toe with the 5A No. 6 J-Hawks, but couldn't find enough points in the 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 loss.
"We executed the game plan perfectly in the first set," said AL head coach Katie Darrington. "At times, we were brilliant. It just wasn't enough against the No. 6 team."
The start couldn't have gone much better, scoring 13 of the first 17 points. However, Urbandale eventually settled in, stormed back and took the set 25-21.
"They ran a slower offense, and we knew we had a good block," Darrington said. "The defense looked good. Unfortunately, we couldn't get our offense going. It is what it is."
In the second set, AL once again gave Urbandale a fight. The Lynx led 21-20 late in the frame, but Urbandale scored five of the next six to take a 2-0 lead.
The Lynx kept it close early in the third set, but the J-Hawks eventually used a 10-4 run to create some separation and take it 25-16, securing their eighth trip to state in program history and first since 2017.
The J-Hawks' offense revolved around junior Lily Dykstra, who finished the match with 14 kills.
"She takes 90 percent of their attacks," Darrington said. "We knew she was going to get her kills. I think we did a good job of containing her. We couldn't get an offense coming back."
Despite the loss, Coach Darrington saw a lot to like from her team in its season finale.
"There were times where I couldn't believe we weren't going to win because I thought we were playing brilliantly," she said.
Senior Baylie Girres shined in her final career game, unofficially registering 13 kills.
"She's been a four-year starter," Darrington said. "I'm so proud of what she did and what she showed these young kids."
Girres leads a senior class that also consists of Riley Good and Bailey Muhlbauer.
The Lynx conclude the season at 17-25 but were playing better than their record at the end of the year, which was evident when they stunned 5A No. 8 West Des Moines Valley in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
"That was one for the books and something to build on," Darrington said. "Not many teams that have 16 wins are playing in this game, so we'll take it all day."
The strong finish to the season and the youth in the lineup leave Coach Darrington optimistic for the 2022 campaign.
"We had our ups and downs like crazy," she said. "At the end of the day, our record did not show how good we could be. There was a lot of talent. It was just putting it together with our young team. I'm excited for our future."
Urbandale (33-8) advances to next week's state tournament and will play in a quarterfinal on Monday afternoon. After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Coach Darrington. Check out the full interview below.