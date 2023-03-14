(KMAland) -- The United States Basketball Writers Association has announced its All-District Teams and awards.
Kansas sophomore Jalen Wilson won the District VI Player of the Year while Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is the district’s Coach of the Year.
Along with Wilson, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Tucker DeVries of Drake, Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton, Missouri’s Kobe Brown, Kansas’ Gradey Dick and K-State’s Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell landed on the All-District Team.
View the complete release from the USBWA linked here.